US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

WASHINGTON

The United States has suspended approval for nearly all visitor visa categories for Palestinian passport holders from Gaza, The New York Times has reported.

Extensive restrictions outlined in a State Department cable sent to U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide on Aug. 18 will also prevent many Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and diaspora communities from obtaining non-immigrant visas, according to four American sources.

The enhanced measures affect visa categories for medical treatment, university education, family visits and business travel, at least on a temporary basis, according to the newspaper.

Two weeks ago, the State Department announced it was suspending all visitor visas for people from Gaza while carrying out “a full and thorough” review — a decision that has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian groups.

The visa suspension follows the Aug. 29 revocation of visas for Palestinian officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, barring them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The move came after France, the U.K., Canada and Australia announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming General Assembly, joining 147 countries that have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

Israel adamantly rejects a Palestinian state and has sought to lump together the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with rival Hamas.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly," the State Department said in a statement.