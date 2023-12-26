US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

WASHINGTON
US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

The U.S. military carried out strikes on three sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq on Monday after an attack wounded three American personnel earlier in the day, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Washington has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of attacks on American and allied forces in the region since the October 7 outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

"U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Austin said in a statement.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Arbil Air Base earlier today," he said.

That attack wounded three U.S. military personnel, one critically, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack — which was carried out with a one-way attack drone — and directed the strikes in a call with Austin and other national security officials after ordering the Defense Department to prepare a response, the statement said.

 More than 100 attacks 

Biden "places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm's way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue," the statement added.

The drone attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition of former paramilitaries that are now integrated into Iraq's regular armed forces.

A tally by U.S. military officials has counted 103 attacks against its troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17, most of which have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Following the attack, the U.S. rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 20,670 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Those deaths have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks on American troops by forces opposed to their presence in the region.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

The militants once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.

US, drone strike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

    Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

  2. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  3. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  4. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  5. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force
Recommended
Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
Harrowing: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force
Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands

Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands
Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition

Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition
WORLD Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane that had been grounded in France for days over concerns its roughly 300 mostly Indian passengers were part of a human trafficking scheme landed in Mumbai early Tuesday.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.