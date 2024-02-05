US strike more Huthi targets in Yemen

US strike more Huthi targets in Yemen

CALIFORNIA
US strike more Huthi targets in Yemen

American forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen on Sunday — one designed for land attack and the others for targeting ships, the U.S. military said.

The strikes came a day after U.S. and U.K. forces launched a wave of air raids against Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis — their third round of joint military action in response to the rebels' persistent attacks on shipping.

U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi... land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

American forces "identified the missiles in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM added.

The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. and U.K. forces responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Anger over Israel's devastating campaign in Gaza — which began after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct. 7 — has grown across the Middle East, stoking violence involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

On Jan. 28, a drone slammed into a base in Jordan, killing three U.S. soldiers and wounding more than 40 — an attack Washington blamed on Iran-backed forces.

The U.S. responded Friday with a series of unilateral strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq.

US, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

    S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

  2. FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

    FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

  3. Message in the air: Food for the souls

    Message in the air: Food for the souls

  4. Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

    Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

  5. Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

    Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
Recommended
Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110
Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
China says Australian writer given suspended death sentence

China says Australian writer given suspended death sentence
Blinken heads to Mideast to press for truce as war nears fifth month

Blinken heads to Mideast to press for truce as war nears fifth month
10 killed in militant attack on Pakistan police station

10 killed in militant attack on Pakistan police station
US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen
WORLD Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
ECONOMY S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong on Monday of a raft of crimes linked to a controversial 2015 merger, Lee's lawyers said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿