US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

  • May 07 2021 09:16:00

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 

"Less than one week in, the drawdown is going according to plan," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.
Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said that to defend the departing troops, six B-52 long range bombers and 12 F-18 fighters have been ordered to supply contingency support.

He said that while the Taliban insurgents groups launch between 80 and 120 attacks every day against Afghan government targets, since the withdrawal began on May 1 "there have been no attacks against US and coalition forces."

Nearly 20 years after invading the country to remove the Taliban from power and pursue Al-Qaeda following the September 11, 2001 attacks, last month US President Joe Biden ordered the final withdrawal of 2,500 U.S. service members and 16,000 civilian contractors.

Biden set a deadline for the pullout of the anniversary this year of the September 11 attacks.

Austin and Milley underscored that although the US continues to work closely with the Afghan security forces, the relationship will shift with the pullout.

U.S. support will continue via funding and "over the horizon logistics" - military support from U.S. bases and ships located hundreds of miles away, Austin said.

Milley stressed that, amid widespread expectations that the Taliban could seize power from the government in the wake of the US pullout, the demise of Afghan forces should not be presumed.

"The Afghan National Security Forces and the Government of Afghanistan at this time remain cohesive," Milley said. "The president of the United States’ intent is to support both."

Milley added the United States is in ongoing talks with the Afghan government on how to keep its air force going to provide effective support to government troops on the ground.

The Afghan air force depends heavily on foreign technicians who are included in the 16,000 contractors that are being pulled out.

"A lot of that is going to be dependent on the security conditions on the ground," said Milley.
"The intent is to keep the Afghan air force in the air, and to provide them with continued maintenance support," he said.

WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
MOST POPULAR

  1. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  2. Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

    Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

  4. Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

    Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

    Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Recommended
US-Germany rift could scupper vaccine patent waiver

US-Germany rift could scupper vaccine patent waiver
US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: Defense chief

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: Defense chief
UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates

UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates
India sees record COVID-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours

India sees record COVID-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Blinken calls on Russia to cease reckless and aggressive actions against Ukraine

Blinken calls on Russia to cease 'reckless and aggressive actions' against Ukraine

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 