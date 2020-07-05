US sends carriers to S China Sea during Chinese drills

  • July 05 2020 11:11:00

US sends carriers to S China Sea during Chinese drills

Reuters
US sends carriers to S China Sea during Chinese drills

Two U.S. aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea on July 4, the U.S. navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states.

China and the United States have accused each other of stoking tension in the strategic waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from the new coronavirus to trade to Hong Kong.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea "to support a free and open Indo-Pacific," the navy said in a statement.

It did not say exactly where the exercises were being conducted in the South China Sea, which extends for some 1,500 km (900 miles) and 90% of which is claimed by China despite the protests of its neighbours.

"The purpose is to show an unambiguous signal to our partners and allies that we are committed to regional security and stability," Rear Admiral George M. Wikoff was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the exercises.

Wikoff, commander of the strike group led by the Ronald Reagan, said the exercises were not a response to those being conducted by China, which the Pentagon criticised this week as "counter-productive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability".

China dismissed the U.S. criticism of its drills on July 3 and suggested the United States was to blame for increasing tensions.

U.S. carriers have long carried out exercises in the Western Pacific, including in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. navy. At one point recently, the United States had three carriers in the region.

China announced last week it had scheduled five days of drills starting July 1 near the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by both Vietnam and China.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also criticised the planned Chinese drills, warning they could create tension in the region and impact Beijing's relationship with its neighbours.

The United States accuses China of trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of the South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of trade passes each year.

The U.S. statement said the naval exercises gave commanders the flexibility and capabilities "that only the U.S. Navy can command". 

MOST POPULAR

  1. World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

    World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

  2. Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM

    Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,206 as daily cases increase by 1,154

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,206 as daily cases increase by 1,154

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey to do whatever int’l law requires in Libya: Defense minister

    Turkey to do whatever int’l law requires in Libya: Defense minister
Recommended
Israeli leaders son takes center stage in corruption sagas

Israeli leader's son takes center stage in corruption sagas
Virus sours July 4 celebrations in US as Mexico cases soar

Virus sours July 4 celebrations in US as Mexico cases soar  
Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest
Fears for ’Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England

Fears for ’Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England
Trump visits Rushmore and bemoans racial protests

Trump visits Rushmore and bemoans racial protests
Russia to reopen embassy in Libya

Russia to reopen embassy in Libya
WORLD Israeli leaders son takes center stage in corruption sagas

Israeli leader's son takes center stage in corruption sagas

As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving force in a counterattack against critics and the state institutions prosecuting the longtime Israeli leader.
ECONOMY Turkeys flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Turkey's flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Besides successfully operating for air travel, Turkish Airlines is also taking care of the environment with eco-friendly steps.
SPORTS Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru left Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on July 4 at as his loan deal with the Istanbul football club concluded at the end of June.