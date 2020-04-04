US sends $1.2 mln in supplies to YPG/PKK for COVID-19

  • April 04 2020 11:35:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The U.S.-led coalition against the ISIL terror group provided $1.2 million in supplies for COVID-19 prevention efforts and detention operations to YPG/PKK terrorists, according to a statement on April 4.

The equipment was sent to the Al-Hasakah and Al-Shaddadi areas in northern Syria controlled by the YPG/PKK terror group, according to the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

"The medical equipment will help protect staff at hospitals in Hasakah and Shaddadi, as well as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and asayish guards responsible for detention camps," it said.

It said personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves and masks, as well as surgical kits, defibrillators, and oximeters, was provided to the region.

Additionally, protective equipment for guard forces, including masks, shields, and batons, were sent to detention facilities.

Col. Brian Henderson, deputy director of civil affairs for the anti-ISIS international military coalition, said the lasting partnership extends beyond the scope of the pandemic and is critical to the SDF mission to maintain security and stability in northeastern Syria.

“As our partner forces improve stability to the region, the Coalition will continue to support their efforts,” he said.
In the statement, it also said March 27, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $16.8 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance in response to COVID-19 for Syria.

Additionally, according to the statement, the U.S. Defense Departmentdesignated $200 million in 2020 for support to SDF, specifically for the anti-ISIL mission.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

