US senators' visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China

TAIPEI
A visit by a pair of U.S. senators to Taiwan has drawn criticism from China, which claims the island as its own and objects to any contact between officials of the two sides.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer arrived in Taipei on Aug. 29 for a series of high-level meetings with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment.

Upon arrival, Wicker said: “A thriving democracy is never fully assured … and we’re here to talk to our friends and allies in Taiwan about what we’re doing to enhance worldwide peace.”

“At a time of global unrest, it is extremely significant for us to be here,” Fischer added, noting that discussions would include “security, opportunities and progress for this part of the world.”

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun protested the visit, saying it “undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sends a gravely wrong signal to the separatist Taiwan independence forces.”

The pair's two-day visit to Taiwan follows stops in Hawaii, Guam, Tinian, Pala and the Philippines.

The U.S. is Taiwan's largest supplier of arms . It provides the island with the latest generation tanks, air defense missiles and upgraded F-16 jet fighters as part of its guarantee of security against Beijing's threat to invade.

China considers the American supply of arms to Taiwan a violation of commitments made to it by previous U.S. administrations.

 

