US senators grill Trump's pick for defense chief

WASHINGTON

Pete Hegseth, center, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing with Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., left, and former Sen. Norm Coleman, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Controversial Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth faced tough questions from senators Tuesday about his views on women serving in combat and his qualifications to lead the Defense Department as confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's cabinet picks get underway.

Senate Republicans are keen for Trump's national security nominees to be confirmed quickly and Democrats may agree to fast-track some, but they are determined to throw up roadblocks in front of candidates they see as unfit.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer and ex-Fox News host, was grilled by Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, but Republicans largely signaled support.

He stuck to his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion policies, saying they are "dividing troops inside formations, causing commanders to walk on eggshells, not putting meritocracy first."

But he sought to soften past remarks on women serving in combat — something he stated as recently as November 2024 that he opposed.

"I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform past and present. My critiques... recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I've seen standards lowered," Hegseth told lawmakers.

"Women will have access to ground combat roles... given the standards remain high," the 44-year-old said.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth — who lost both legs when her Black Hawk helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq — was unconvinced.

"There is no U.S. military as we know it without the incredible women that we serve, women who've earned their place in their units," Duckworth said. "You have not earned your place as secretary of defense."

Hegseth has also come under fire for concerns about his past personal conduct, as well as his ability to lead the Pentagon — a massive bureaucracy that employs more than three million people.

He admitted under questioning that he had previously overseen "nothing remotely near the size of the Defense Department."

'Not a perfect person'

Senator Jack Reed, the committee's ranking Democrat, put it bluntly: "Mr Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job."

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources — including your own writings — implicate you with disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues," Reed said.

Asked by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, the committee chair, about allegations Hegseth has faced, the nominee claimed there was a "coordinated smear campaign" against him.

"I'm not a perfect person, but redemption is real," Hegseth said, later asserting he was "falsely accused" of sexual assault and dismissing accounts of alcohol abuse as "anonymous smears."

He can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him.

But he has maintained Trump's support while the excoriating headlines have multiplied, and Senate Republicans appear open to hearing him out.

Former Democratic congresswoman turned Trumpist Tulsi Gabbard, who was tapped for director of national intelligence, is another candidate whose lack of qualifications and experience have raised alarm bells, as have her attitudes toward U.S. adversaries.

Some pressure on the nominees is expected from both sides of the aisle, especially for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for secretary of health and human services and an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.

But U.S. senator and foreign policy hawk Marco Rubio of Florida, Trump's pick for secretary of state, is a sure bet with bipartisan support, and will likely be confirmed before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Rubio gets his hearing Wednesday, along with homeland security secretary nominee Kristi Noem, attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and CIA pick John Ratcliffe, who has been confirmed by the Senate before as director of national intelligence.

Some of the most potentially fiery hearings are yet to be scheduled, including for Kennedy and Kash Patel, a conspiracy theorist who is Trump's nominee to run the FBI.