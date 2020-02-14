US Senate approves Iran war powers resolution

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution on Feb. 13 seeking to curtail President Donald Trump's ability to wage war on Iran.

The resolution received bipartisan support in a 55-45 vote, despite Trump's vehement opposition.

Trump is widely expected to veto should it reach his desk. He said on Feb. 12 it is "very important" the Senate not approve the measure, claiming its passage would "show weakness" to Iran.

"If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal," Trump said on Twitter. "The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don't let it happen!"