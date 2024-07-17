US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

NEW YORK
US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

U.S. jurors found Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts of corruption on July 16 after gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were found at his home, prosecutors have said, sparking calls for his resignation.

Menendez, a 70-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, was charged with extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar and will be sentenced on Oct. 29.

Menendez has vowed to appeal the verdict.

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York prosecutor's office said the total combined charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 222 years in prison.

The counts on which Menendez was convicted after less than three days of jury deliberations included conspiracy to commit bribery, acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and obstruction of justice.

Menendez said outside court, "I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent."

Menendez, who said in June he would run as an independent in November's election, is a career politician and led the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee until the charges were filed. He remains a sitting senator.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

In a raid on Menendez's New Jersey home, FBI agents were said to have found nearly $500,000 in cash hidden around the house, as well as gold bars worth around $150,000 and a luxury Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Menendez is also known for his opposition on U.S. F-16 sales to Türkiye. In February, The U.S. Congress gave its final approval for the sale under a $23 billion deal. Under the deal, Türkiye is set to receive 40 new F-16s and upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute
LATEST NEWS

  1. Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

    Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

  2. Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

    Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

  3. 'Large-scale' IT outage hits companies worldwide

    'Large-scale' IT outage hits companies worldwide

  4. Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

    Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

  5. Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA

    Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA
Recommended
South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North
Bangladesh wakes to torched government buildings, internet blackout

Bangladesh wakes to torched government buildings, internet blackout
Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv

Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv
Polio virus found as flies and mosquitoes feast on Gazas waste

Polio virus found as flies and mosquitoes feast on Gaza's waste
Trump accepts Republican nomination as Biden teeters

Trump accepts Republican nomination as Biden teeters
Starmer at summit tells Europe: Britain is back

Starmer at summit tells Europe: 'Britain is back'
Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base
WORLD South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

The South Korean military on Friday said it had restarted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts directed at North Korea in response to Pyongyang sending hundreds of trash-carrying balloons across the border.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿