US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing  

  • December 21 2020 10:09:00

US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing  

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
US says will react if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing

Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of U.S. forces in the Middle East warned on Dec. 20.     

"We are prepared to defend ourselves, our friends and partners in the region, and we're prepared to react if necessary," General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), told journalists.     

He was touring the region weeks before the anniversary of the January 3, 2020 killing of Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad airport.     

"My assessment is we are in a very good position and we'll be prepared for anything the Iranians or their proxies acting for them might choose to do," McKenzie, a four-star marine general, told a small group of journalists in a telephone interview from an undisclosed location in the region.    

The Centcom commander said he had recently visited Baghdad, where he met with the head of the anti-jihadist coalition, American General Paul Calvert, as well as the Iraqi army chief of staff, General Abdul Amir Yarallah.

McKenzie said he had also gone to Syria to meet with American forces deployed in the small southern base at Al-Tanf, near the border with Jordan and Iraq.    

In an apparent sign of U.S. military leaders' concerns about Iranian intentions after Soleimani's killing, McKenzie's current tour was not announced in advance.     

Similarly, last week's visits by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Afghanistan were kept secret until he had left the region.    

"I talk to my commanders about it every day and I think we will be ready," McKenzie said.    

Even as the U.S. Army continues troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan ordered by President Donald Trump - with a goal of drawing down to 2,500 in each country by January 15 - the Pentagon has substantially reinforced its posture around Iraq to dissuade Iran from launching any attack.    

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, and two American B-52 bombers recently overflew the region in a demonstration of strength clearly aimed at Iran and its allies.     

Still, a volley of rockets exploded on Dec. 20 near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, causing material damage but no casualties, according to Iraqi security forces.    

It was the third attack on American military and diplomatic installations there since an indefinite truce was agreed with pro-Iranian groups in October.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

    Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

  2. Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

    Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

  3. Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

    Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

  4. Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

    Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

  5. Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

    Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan
Recommended
Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves

Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves
UK in crisis over virus travel bans as US nears stimulus deal

UK in crisis over virus travel bans as US nears stimulus deal

Turkish Cyprus premier elected head of National Unity Party

Turkish Cyprus premier elected head of National Unity Party
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors

Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
Trump says cyberattack under control, plays down Russian role

Trump says cyberattack 'under control,' plays down Russian role
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain out of control

UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
WORLD US says will react if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing

US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing  

Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of US forces in the Middle East warned on Dec. 20.     
ECONOMY World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey

World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey

The World Bank on Dec. 21 announced that under a new project it will provide a finance of $300 million to help avert the closure of viable micro- and small-enterprises (MSEs) in Turkey amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Turkish athlete Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı won the silver medal in seniors’ floor in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships in the Mediterranean province of Mersin on Dec. 20.