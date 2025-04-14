US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived

US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived

WASHINGTON
US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived

Recent exemptions to sweeping U.S. import tariffs may be short-lived, top officials said on April 13, with Donald Trump warning that no one was "getting off the hook," and China urging the U.S. to simply abandon its aggressive trade levies policy altogether.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since Trump launched a global tariff assault that particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen U.S. levies imposed on China rise to 145 percent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 percent band on U.S. imports.

The U.S. side had appeared to dial down the pressure slightly on April 11, listing tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products for which China is a major source.

But Trump asserted on April 13 that there was "no Tariff 'exception'" on those products, saying they remained subject to a 20 percent rate in "a different Tariff 'bucket.'"

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said "Nobody is getting off the hook," adding: "We will not be held hostage by other countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China."

Earlier, Beijing's Commerce Ministry had said the April 11 move only "represents a small step" and insisted that the Trump administration should "completely cancel" the whole tariff strategy.

The new exemptions will benefit U.S. tech companies like Nvidia and Dell as well as Apple, which makes iPhones and other premium products in China.

The relief could, however, be short-lived with some of the exempted consumer electronics targeted for upcoming sector-specific tariffs on goods deemed key to U.S. national defense networks.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

    Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

  3. Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

    Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

  4. Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

    Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

  5. Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Recommended
Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March
Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter

Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter
Turkish contractors sign deals for projects in 4 Libyan cities

Turkish contractors sign deals for projects in 4 Libyan cities
Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February
Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33 pct surge in profit

Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33 pct surge in profit
Bigger rate cut may be needed if large tariffs persist: Fed official

Bigger rate cut may be needed if large tariffs persist: Fed official
Syria ministers to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

Syria ministers to attend IMF, World Bank meetings
WORLD Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported yesterday, with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿