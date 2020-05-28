US, Russia conduct first joint patrol in Syria

AL-HASAKAH- Anadolu Agency

The U.S. and Russia conducted on May 27 their first joint patrols in al-Hasakah, a Syrian province under the YPG/PKK occupation, local sources said.

The U.S. and Russian armored military vehicles met for joint patrols in Deir Gusun village, near the Turkish border, according to the sources.

Col. Myles B. Caggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against ISIL terror group, said it was not a joint patrol but it was probably intended to prevent overlapping of patrols.

Caggins did not deny that the countries had a joint activity.

Russia’s efforts to form military units in al-Hasakah have been foiled by the U.S. Russia tried to reach the Rmelan oil fields, east of Qamishli, but the U.S. soldiers prevented them.

As a reprisal, Russia stopped the U.S. soldiers trying to reach Qamishli. The U.S. forces then had to return to Rmelan.