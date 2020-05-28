US, Russia conduct first joint patrol in Syria

  • May 28 2020 10:00:13

US, Russia conduct first joint patrol in Syria

AL-HASAKAH- Anadolu Agency
US, Russia conduct first joint patrol in Syria

The U.S. and Russia conducted on May 27 their first joint patrols in al-Hasakah, a Syrian province under the YPG/PKK occupation, local sources said.

The U.S. and Russian armored military vehicles met for joint patrols in Deir Gusun village, near the Turkish border, according to the sources.

Col. Myles B. Caggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against ISIL terror group, said it was not a joint patrol but it was probably intended to prevent overlapping of patrols.

Caggins did not deny that the countries had a joint activity.

Russia’s efforts to form military units in al-Hasakah have been foiled by the U.S. Russia tried to reach the Rmelan oil fields, east of Qamishli, but the U.S. soldiers prevented them.

As a reprisal, Russia stopped the U.S. soldiers trying to reach Qamishli. The U.S. forces then had to return to Rmelan.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  2. Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

    Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

  3. Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

    Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

  4. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  5. Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' inaugurated

    Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' inaugurated
Recommended
US protests for second night over police killing of black man

US protests for second night over police killing of black man
US coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000: Study

US coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000: Study
Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths
Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya: Lawmaker

Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya: Lawmaker
Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him
Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports
WORLD US protests for second night over police killing of black man

US protests for second night over police killing of black man

Demonstrators clashed with police and set a store alight during a second night of protests in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 27 over the killing of a black man by an officer who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank intl reserves at $86.3 bln in April

Turkish Central Bank int'l reserves at $86.3 bln in April

The official reserves of the Turkish Central Bank reached $86.3 billion as of the end of April, the bank announced on May 28. 
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.