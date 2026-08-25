US removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

US removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

WASHINGTON
US removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

 

The United States on Aug. 24 formally removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and lifted Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) remaining U.S. terrorist designation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio authorized the rescission after the mandatory 45-day congressional notification period ended.

He also revoked the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as HTS, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) simultaneously removed HTS from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

The State Department had already revoked HTS’s separate designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in July 2025.

Syria had been on the state sponsors list since December 1979. The designation carried restrictions on U.S. assistance, defense exports and sales, certain dual-use exports and financial dealings.

Rubio said the decisions reflected steps and commitments by President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government to distance Syria from international terrorism. He said the changes removed “the final major barriers” to private-sector investment and supported Syria’s economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy.

Al-Sharaa welcomed the decision, saying Syria was leaving behind a painful chapter and moving toward development and reconstruction. He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and countries that had supported Syria.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani called the decision historic, saying the designation had been linked to the policies of the ousted Assad government and had never been the Syrian people’s choice.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yılmaz said the move had removed “the final obstacle” to Syria’s integration with the world and would support stability and development in both Syria and the wider region.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
Germanys Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge
US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24
Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

Rohingya protest dire camp conditions
World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs

World must rein in autonomous weapons: UN, Red Cross chiefs
Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist

Washington Post ordered to rehire fired columnist
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿