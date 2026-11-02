US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine

US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine

WASHINGTON
US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine

The U.S. is backing a quick resumption of Russian natural gas sales to Europe via pipelines running through Ukraine as part of negotiations aimed at securing an energy ceasefire ahead of the coming winter, the Wall Street Journal reported, ​citing ​U.S., European and Ukrainian ​officials.

The idea, broached by U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff during trips to Moscow and Kiev in September, would involve selling Russian gas via a U.S. intermediary to circumvent European sanctions—and could create a lucrative opportunity for American investors, people who attended the discussions said.

The plan was put on the back burner last month after Ukraine unilaterally stopped striking Russian refineries under pressure from President Trump, the WSJ reported.

Kiev, however, resumed its air campaign on Oct. 30, launching three attacks on three major Russian refineries in the past three days, which has brought new urgency to the pursuit of a more comprehensive energy ceasefire ahead of three-way peace negotiations that are planned between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine for mid-November in Abu Dhabi, according to the Journal.

In the view of U.S. negotiators, a Russian comeback to the European natural-gas market would create a powerful incentive for President Vladimir Putin to agree to an energy ceasefire, said the WSJ.

Using the Soviet-era pipeline network that runs to Europe via Ukraine from the Urengoi gas fields in Siberia would also provide Kiev with badly needed revenue from transit fees, it said.

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