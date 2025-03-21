US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist

US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
US presses Israel for full accountability in killing of Turkish-American activist

The U.S. continues to press Israel for answers and "full accountability" on the killing of Turkish American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank last September, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We urged the Government of Israel to complete a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into Aysenur Eygi’s death," said the spokesperson, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Israel’s initial inquiry indicated it was the result of a tragic error for which the IDF is responsible," said the spokesperson.

The official added that Washington is still requesting the results of Israel's full military investigation and is pressing for greater access to the findings.

"We will continue to press the Government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results," said the spokesperson. "There must be full accountability to prevent this from happening again."

The statement was in response to Anadolu Agency's inquiry about a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio by eight members of Congress, demanding answers on Eygi’s killing.

The March 14 letter, made public Wednesday, was signed by senators Peter Welch, Patty Murray, Jeff Merkley, Bernie Sanders and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Sara Jacobs and Joaquin Castro. The lawmakers urged the agency to push Israel for answers and demanded a U.S.-led investigation into the case.

Comparing Eygi’s killing to the 2022 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the lawmakers raised concerns about Israeli military accountability and pressed the Trump administration for concrete answers.

Asked whether Rubio had received the letter and how he planned to respond, the spokesperson declined to comment.

"Ayşenur Eygi’s killing in the West Bank last September is a tragedy," the spokesperson added.

Eygi, 26, a dual U.S. Turkish national, was killed by Israeli forces Sept. 6 during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus.

The Biden administration had previously called for a "swift, thorough, and transparent investigation" into her killing but no accountability has been achieved to date.

Israel’s preliminary investigation concluded that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire targeting a "main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks" during the protest.

Video evidence and witness accounts, however, contradict Israeli claims, with many asserting that she was directly hit by an Israeli sniper.

Eygi’s family also believes she was deliberately targeted and is urging the U.S. to launch an independent investigation into her killing.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary

US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary
Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine
Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16
Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief

Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿