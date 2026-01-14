ICJ genocide case 'flawed and unfounded': Myanmar

YANGON
An international court case alleging Myanmar committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority is "flawed and unfounded," Yangon's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement published in a state newspaper, the government called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to "reach its judgement based on fact and settled law strictly within the framework of the Genocide Convention."

ICJ judges are hearing three weeks of testimony, which began in The Hague on Jan. 12, as they weigh accusations by The Gambia that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in a 2017 crackdown.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled violence by the Myanmar army and Buddhist militias, escaping to neighboring Bangladesh and bringing harrowing accounts of mass rape, arson and murder.

On the first day of the hearings Gambia's Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told the court the Rohingya "have been targeted for destruction."

Lawyers for military-ruled Myanmar will begin their court response tomorrow.

"The allegations made by The Gambia are flawed and unfounded in fact and law," said the Yangon foreign ministry statement, printed in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

"Biased reports, based on unreliable evidence, cannot make up for truth," it added.

The country, ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2021, was co-operating with the ICJ "in good faith" in a sign of its respect for international law, it said.

