US, Philippines to train Filipinos in nuclear power

US, Philippines to train Filipinos in nuclear power

MANILA
US, Philippines to train Filipinos in nuclear power

The Philippines and the United States agreed Tuesday to train Filipinos how to build and operate nuclear power plants, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to boost its electricity supply.

The announcement comes after Manila and Washington struck a nuclear cooperation agreement in November that cleared a path for U.S. investment to jumpstart atomic power in the energy-hungry Philippines.

Under Tuesday's deal, the Philippine Department of Energy and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation will offer scholarships and exchange programs for Filipinos to learn about civil nuclear power and renewable energy.

"This will help the Philippines develop the skilled workforce needed to build a clean energy infrastructure, including the ability to operate state of the art nuclear power plants," Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told a trade forum in Manila.

Philippine Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the "advanced training" will ensure the country has the "human resources that are needed" for the sector.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has signalled determination to adopt nuclear power in the country and has even flagged the possibility of reviving a mothballed $2.2 billion plant built during his father's dictatorship.

The deal signed in November on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in San Francisco committed the Philippines to safeguards against the use of transferred nuclear material to produce nuclear weapons.

Known as 123 agreements after their section in the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, the pacts are critical for investment by U.S. nuclear companies, which are wary of running afoul of laws related to proliferation.

The United States also plans to set up a civil nuclear industry working group for Southeast Asia based in Manila.

The group will "connect Philippine partners with U.S. companies", helping to "accelerate the Philippines transition to clean and safe nuclear energy", Kritenbrink said.

The Philippines — regularly affected by electricity outages — relies on imported carbon-belching coal for more than half of its power generation.

It has some of the region's highest energy costs and faces a looming crisis as the Malampaya gas field, which supplies about 40 percent of power to the archipelago's main island Luzon, is expected to run dry within a few years.

As part of its climate goals, the Philippines aims for renewable energy — not including nuclear — to make up 50 percent of its power generation by 2040.

Nuclear Plant, Phillipines, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West
China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage
Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognize Palestinian state

Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognize Palestinian state
Schools, cars burn in New Caledonia ahead of Macron visit

Schools, cars burn in New Caledonia ahead of Macron visit
Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿