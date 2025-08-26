US: Officials ‘working hard’ on ending Ukraine war

KIEV

TOPSHOT - Local residents sit on a monument of T-34 tank from the Second World War as they celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day, in Kharkiv on August 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ivan SAMOILOV / AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg has said in Kiev that officials are “working very, very hard” on efforts to end the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, as a lack of progress fuels doubts about whether a peace settlement could be on the horizon.

Officials are “hoping to get to a position where, in the near term, we have, with a lack of a better term, security guarantees” that address Ukraine's fears of another invasion by Russia in the future, Kellogg said.

"That’s a work in progress,” Kellogg said of the potential security guarantees after attending Ukraine’s annual National Prayer Breakfast along with politicians, business leaders and diplomats.

A week ago, Trump said he had set in motion arrangements for direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky. But Russian officials have signaled that such a summit won’t happen any time soon.

Trump said on Aug. 22 he expects to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks aren’t scheduled.

A stream of high-ranking visitors to Kiev in recent days reflects concerns around the U.S.-led peace drive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kiev on Sunday for meetings with Zelensky, pledging 2 billion Canadian dollars in aid, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte was in the Ukrainian capital on Aug. 22. Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister, Lars Klingbeil, arrived in Kiev on Aug. 25 to discuss “how Germany can best support Ukraine in a possible peace process.”

Putin spoke on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Aug. 25, the Kremlin said. Russia and Iran have close relations, and Putin has also deepened ties with China, India and North Korea as Western countries have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Putin and Pezeshkian are expected to meet next week when China hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s annual summit, in Tianjin.

Klingbeil, the German vice chancellor, told Zelensky that Ukraine’s allies have to “talk about what happens if President Putin does not relent, if he wants to continue the war.”

Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine, he said, echoing sentiments by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store earlier in the day.

Norway’s multibillion-dollar military and civilian support for Ukraine’s fight to defeat Russia’s invasion will stretch into next year, Store said in Kiev. He said he will propose to the Norwegian Parliament spending $8.45 billion on Ukraine next year.

Store, whose country borders Russia, told a news conference with Zelensky that Ukraine is “defending a critical principle on the European level” by refusing to accept Russia’s seizure of territory.

Analysts say Putin thinks he can outlast Western governments’ commitment to Ukraine and use his bigger army to capture more Ukrainian land while peace efforts are under discussion.