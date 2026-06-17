US not 'pulling away' from allies by cutting NATO commitments: Rutte

BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a pre-ministerial media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on June 17 that the United States was not stepping back from Europe by announcing cuts to the forces it makes available to the alliance.

"In some cases this has been cast as a problem — as the U.S. pulling away from its allies. But that is not the reality," Rutte said on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Washington has told allies it is reducing the assets it puts at disposal of NATO commanders as it expects European countries to take "primary responsibility" for their own conventional defense.

"The U.S. has adjusted its pledges to the NATO Force Model," Rutte said.

"This is not primarily about where forces and assets are currently, but about who would do what if our defense plans were activated."

U.S. and German media reported that the cuts include a third of the 150 U.S. F-16 and F-15 jets designated for NATO, plus refuelling and reconnaissance aircraft, bombers and drones.

The reports said a submarine that can launch cruise missiles is also being taken out, along with one of two aircraft carrier groups.

The U.S. move has sparked fear it could leave Europe vulnerable in the face of an aggressive Russia as questions swirl over U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the alliance.

Multiple European diplomats insisted that Europe could step up to replace the capabilities that the U.S. was cutting, if they are given enough time to fill the gaps.

"Historically this was overly reliant on the U.S.. Now the U.S. has adjusted its pledged contributions — and other Allies have stepped up to contribute more," Rutte said.

The NATO chief said the United States had "made clear that the U.S. nuclear deterrent is solid."

"And that it is crucial that Europe and Canada do more on the conventional front, understanding that the U.S. has obligations around the globe that it needs to account for," he said.

NATO leaders gearing up for a summit with Trump in Turkey next month at which Europe wants to show it is making good on its pledge to ramp up defense spending.

There were concerns that the war with Iran could overshadow the summit, after Trump blasted European allies over their response to the conflict.

Rutte hailed the U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war, which European diplomats say they hope will draw a line under the disagreements ahead of the Ankara summit.

"The deal President Trump struck has created an opportunity to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," he said.

"The restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be a massive step forward. I know that many Allies - through the initiative led by France and the UK - are ready to support."