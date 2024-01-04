US judge begins to unseal Epstein contacts, Prince Andrew among names

US judge begins to unseal Epstein contacts, Prince Andrew among names

NEW YORK
US judge begins to unseal Epstein contacts, Prince Andrew among names

A New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal the identities of high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew, linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

The legal documents contain a previously documented allegation of groping by Prince Andrew, which he has denied.

The incident was one of the specific events mentioned in an initial trove of previously redacted documents that otherwise provided limited new information regarding the scope of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operations.

Notably included in the unsealed documents, which include almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, were former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who have not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

The list of around 150 people include a host of Epstein associates previously identified as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit brought against Epstein's former mistress, Ghislaine Maxwell. It carries no allegation of complicity in Epstein's crimes.

The disclosure is part of a defamation proceeding between Maxwell, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison, and a plaintiff against the duo, Virginia Giuffre.

Last month a judge listed in a 50-page document some 180 cases — under pseudonyms — ordering that their identities be made public within 14 days of the order.

Some individuals have objected to the disclosure of their identities in the case.

Lawyers for one individual, "Doe 107", wrote to the judge in the case arguing they could face victimization in their home country, and requested time to submit grounds for their name to remain sealed.

 Accomplices in sex crimes 

According to British media, Giuffre's defamation claim against Maxwell, 62, dates back to 2016 and was settled the following year. But the Miami Herald then took legal action to access the file and investigate the Epstein network.

A number of documents in the case were made public in 2019, days before Epstein hanged himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell and Epstein were a couple in the early 1990s before becoming professional collaborators and accomplices in sex crimes for almost three decades.

Epstein, a financier with a powerful network in the United States and abroad, was himself accused of raping young girls, but his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019 halted his prosecution.

Fabricated lists and doctored photos of Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial internet circles for years, fueling speculation about the financier's potential associates.

The anticipated release of names from court documents reignited that frenzy.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel threatened Aaron Rodgers with legal action after the American football star suggested the late night host could be on the list.

It was a baseless allegation echoed across platforms such as X, where numerous posts also drew actor Tom Hanks into the fold.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

    Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

  2. Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

    Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

  3. PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

    PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

  4. Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

    Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

  5. China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

    China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea
Recommended
China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea
Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes as Mideast tensions rise

Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes as Mideast tensions rise
Toll in deadliest Russian strike on Kiev rises to 32

Toll in deadliest Russian strike on Kiev rises to 32
Hezbollah source says local chief among 4 killed in south Lebanon

Hezbollah source says local chief among 4 killed in south Lebanon
Gaza war tensions spike after deadly Iran blasts, Lebanon killing

Gaza war tensions spike after deadly Iran blasts, Lebanon killing
Ukraines mobile air defences have ammo for few more attacks: commander

Ukraine's mobile air defences have ammo for 'few more attacks': commander
Japan Airlines pilots had no visual contact before collision

Japan Airlines pilots had no 'visual contact' before collision
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation is high but is moving in line with the economic program, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that under the current expectations, the decline in inflation will continue.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.