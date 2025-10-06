US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

STOCKHOLM
Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for research into how the immune system is kept in check, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," it said.

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases," it added.

