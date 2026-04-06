45-day ceasefire plan on table for Iran war despite slim chances

45-day ceasefire plan on table for Iran war despite slim chances

TEHRAN
45-day ceasefire plan on table for Iran war despite slim chances

A taxi stands next to a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, along a street in Tehran on April 5, 2026. AFP

The U.S., Iran and regional mediators are in urgent discussions over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, the Axios news site reported late on April 5, citing several sources.

The sources said the chances of securing even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours are slim, however.

Still, officials see the talks as the last opportunity to prevent a major escalation that could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye along with direct messages between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are facilitating the talks.

The proposed agreement has two phases: First, a 45-day ceasefire to allow time for broader negotiations, and second, a permanent settlement addressing Iran’s uranium stockpile and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. These are central bargaining points for Iran.

Mediators are also exploring partial steps that Iran could take on these issues as well as assurances from the U.S. that the ceasefire would be respected.

Iranian officials have warned that they do not want a temporary ceasefire like in Gaza or Lebanon, where hostilities can resume at any time.

The sources warned that Iranian retaliation against potential U.S.-Israeli strikes could seriously damage Gulf oil and water infrastructure.

Mediators underscored that the next 48 hours are critical to avoid large-scale destruction.

Tehran on April 6 rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the United States, saying any pause in fighting could allow its adversaries to regroup and resume attacks.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing that Tehran would only consider arrangements that include guarantees preventing a return to hostilities.

“A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that,” he said.

Iran’s demands must include “guarantees” to prevent a cycle of ceasefire and renewed conflict, he added, stressing that decisions related to national security “must ensure no further acts of aggression.”

“However, Iran said it had nonetheless responded via mediators and would provide the necessary information.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire April 6 evening.

On April 5, he extended it by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at 8 pm ET Tuesday and said in an interview with Axios that a deal is possible before that.

“There’s a good chance, but if they don’t agree, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no deal is reached.

Two sources said a U.S.-Israeli plan for strikes on Iran’s energy facilities is ready, though the deadline extension is meant to give diplomacy a final chance.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

    Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

  3. Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

    Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

  4. Israel condemns attacks in Istanbul, thanks Türkiye for swift response

    Israel condemns attacks in Istanbul, thanks Türkiye for swift response

  5. Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

    Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban
Recommended
Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban
Taiwan opposition leader makes rare visit to China

Taiwan opposition leader makes rare visit to China
Australian soldier arrested for war crimes in Afghanistan

Australian soldier arrested for war crimes in Afghanistan
Several dead in fresh Ukraine, Russia strikes

Several dead in fresh Ukraine, Russia strikes
Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media
Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
After milestone-rich lunar flyby, astronauts start trip home

After milestone-rich lunar flyby, astronauts start trip home
WORLD Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived Tuesday in the Hungarian capital to deliver a message of support from Donald Trump to his ally, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ahead of the tightly contested parliamentary elections.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu signed a trilateral transportation cooperation memorandum with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts during a visit to Amman, the Jordanian capital, on April 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿