45-day ceasefire plan on table for Iran war despite slim chances

TEHRAN

A taxi stands next to a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, along a street in Tehran on April 5, 2026. AFP

The U.S., Iran and regional mediators are in urgent discussions over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, the Axios news site reported late on April 5, citing several sources.

The sources said the chances of securing even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours are slim, however.

Still, officials see the talks as the last opportunity to prevent a major escalation that could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye along with direct messages between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are facilitating the talks.

The proposed agreement has two phases: First, a 45-day ceasefire to allow time for broader negotiations, and second, a permanent settlement addressing Iran’s uranium stockpile and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. These are central bargaining points for Iran.

Mediators are also exploring partial steps that Iran could take on these issues as well as assurances from the U.S. that the ceasefire would be respected.

Iranian officials have warned that they do not want a temporary ceasefire like in Gaza or Lebanon, where hostilities can resume at any time.

The sources warned that Iranian retaliation against potential U.S.-Israeli strikes could seriously damage Gulf oil and water infrastructure.

Mediators underscored that the next 48 hours are critical to avoid large-scale destruction.

Tehran on April 6 rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the United States, saying any pause in fighting could allow its adversaries to regroup and resume attacks.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing that Tehran would only consider arrangements that include guarantees preventing a return to hostilities.

“A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that,” he said.

Iran’s demands must include “guarantees” to prevent a cycle of ceasefire and renewed conflict, he added, stressing that decisions related to national security “must ensure no further acts of aggression.”

“However, Iran said it had nonetheless responded via mediators and would provide the necessary information.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire April 6 evening.

On April 5, he extended it by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at 8 pm ET Tuesday and said in an interview with Axios that a deal is possible before that.

“There’s a good chance, but if they don’t agree, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no deal is reached.

Two sources said a U.S.-Israeli plan for strikes on Iran’s energy facilities is ready, though the deadline extension is meant to give diplomacy a final chance.