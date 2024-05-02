US House votes to expand definition of anti-Semitism

US House votes to expand definition of anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON
US House votes to expand definition of anti-Semitism

U.S. lawmakers voted Wednesday to expand the legal definition of anti-Semitism used to enforce laws against discrimination, amid pro-Palestinian protests that have roiled college campuses nationwide.

The cross-party Anti-Semitism Awareness Act requires the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism when tackling discrimination.

The IHRA states that "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination" by, for example, "claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor" is a form of anti-Semitism.

Critics of the U.S. House bill — including the American Civil Liberties Union — describe it as government overreach that will chill free speech, while supporters say it will help combat hate on college campuses.

The measure will need to be taken up by the Senate before it can become law.

Protests against the Gaza war, with its high Palestinian civilian death toll, have posed a challenge to university administrators trying to balance free speech rights with complaints that the rallies have veered into anti-Semitism.

The unrest has swept through higher education institutions like wildfire, with protesters installing tent encampments on campus grounds from coast to coast after around 100 protesters were first arrested at Columbia University in New York on April 18.

"I'm thankful for the bipartisan support of the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act and for the support from a wide range of Jewish organizations that are standing up, endorsing this legislation, and saying enough is enough," New York Republican Mike Lawler said in a statement.

But the ACLU said in a letter to lawmakers that the new bill would "likely chill free speech of students on college campuses by incorrectly equating criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism."

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler echoed the concerns, telling colleagues on the House floor: "Speech that is critical of Israel alone does not constitute unlawful discrimination. The bill sweeps too broadly."

US, anti semitism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions
Macron doesnt rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines

Macron doesn't rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines
Germany busts Europes largest scam call centre network

Germany busts 'Europe's largest scam call centre network'
Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan

Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan
More debris in Gaza than Ukraine: UN

More debris in Gaza than Ukraine: UN
Nepal battles raging wildfires across the country

Nepal battles raging wildfires across the country
Hong Kong records hottest April in at least 140 years

Hong Kong records hottest April in at least 140 years
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿