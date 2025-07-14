Zelensky talks air defense in 'productive' meeting with US envoy

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on July 14, 2025 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) posing with US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg (R) prior to their talks in Kiev.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kİev and discussed air defense and sanctions on Russia during a "productive" conversation, the Ukrainian leader said.

Kellogg's visit — more than three years into the Kremlin's invasion — comes as Russian forces killed three civilians in eastern Ukraine and launched dozens of long-range drones at targets across the country.

The envoy arrived in Kİev just one day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new Patriot air defense systems supplies to Ukraine, in a U-turn that has underscored concerns in Kİev over the consistency of American support.

"We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and procurement of defense weapons in collaboration with Europe," he added.

The Ukrainian president also called for fresh sanctions on Russia and countries that aid its war efforts, and urged U.S. leadership on confronting Moscow.

"It is clear that Moscow will not stop unless its unreasonable ambitions are curbed through strength," Zelensky said.

Washington said this month it would pause some arms deliveries to Kİev but Trump has changed tack, criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin for intensifying attacks as U.S.-led peace talks stalled.

  'Better late than never' 

Trump said this weekend Washington would also supply Kİev with more Patriot air defense batteries, but added that the United States would not pay for them.

One Ukrainian solider deployed in the war-scarred east of the country, who identified himself by his call sign Grizzly, welcomed Trump's announcement.

"Better late than never," he told AFP.

"Because while we are here defending the front line, our families are unprotected. Thanks to the Patriots they are giving us, our families will be safer," the 29-year-old added.

Kellogg's visit comes as the U.S. president is set to meet with NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington later on Monday.

Trump has said he would issue a "major statement" on the war on Monday.

Russian forces meanwhile said on Monday they had claimed new territory in eastern Ukraine with the capture of two villages, one in the Donetsk region and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Moscow claimed to have annexed both almost three years ago despite not having full military control over them.

Its forces also killed at least three civilians in the eastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions on Monday, regional Ukrainian officials announced.

Moscow has stepped up aerial strikes on Ukraine over recent months, launching hundreds of drones almost on a daily basis.

The Ukrainian air force said Monday Russia had launched 136 drones and four missiles at Ukraine.

