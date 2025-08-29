US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters 'animalistic' was ‘inappropriate’

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack acknowledged that his language was "inappropriate" when he described the behavior of reporters during a briefing in Lebanon as "animalistic."

Speaking in an interview Thursday with social media personality Mario Nawfal, Barrack clarified that he did not intend to use the term in a derogatory manner but admitted his approach was wrong.

"'Animalistic' was a word that I didn't use in a derogatory manner. I'm just saying: ‘Can we calm down? Can we find some tolerance and kindness? Let's be civilized,’" he said.

The controversy arose during a press conference Tuesday in the Lebanese capital Beirut where Barrack, accompanied by deputy envoy Morgan Ortagus, was discussing U.S. efforts to disarm the Hezbollah group. He scolded journalists for simultaneously calling out questions.

"Please, be quiet for a moment. And I want to tell you something. The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," Barrack told reporters during the briefing.

The ambassador acknowledged his error, saying: "It was inappropriate to do when the media was just doing their job."

He expressed regret over his handling of the situation, adding: "I should have been more generous with my time and more tolerant myself."

"If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't have used those words," he added.

