US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies

WASHINGTON
The secretary of energy of Unites States, Chris Wright, delivers a speech in the framework of the Ceraweek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, Texas, on March 10, 2025.

The U.S. energy secretary has vowed to reset federal energy policy to favor fossil fuels and deprioritize climate change as industry leaders gathered at their biggest event since President Donald Trump returned to office.

In the conference's opening session, Energy Secretary Chris Wright cited the Trump administration's moves to cut red tape that is delaying oil projects and promote liquefied natural gas exports as examples of a pivot away from policies pursued under former president Joe Biden.

"The Trump administration will end the Biden administration's irrational quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens," Wright told a packed auditorium for the annual Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) conference.

Trump made energy policy a central part of his agenda with his day-one "Unleashing American Energy" executive order, promising during his inaugural address to "end the Green New Deal" in favor of "that liquid gold under our feet."

But Mark Brownstein, senior vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund, said Wright's tone was "long on rhetoric," adding, "at some point the administration needs to get off the campaign stump speech and get on with the business of governing."

Brownstein described many CERA attendees as uncertain about investments, not only because of Trump's shifting position on energy and climate change, but also the nearly daily pivots on tariffs.

"The energy industry is a capital-intensive business and what they need to deploy capital at scale is certainty and consistency," Brownstein told AFP.

