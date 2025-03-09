US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

BAGHDAD
US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from neighboring
Iran, a spokesperson for the American embassy in Baghdad said on March 9.

Despite having immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, and Iran supplies a third of the country’s gas and electricity.

The Baghdad government, which hopes to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2028, said it had prepared “for all scenarios” regarding the waiver.

The decision “ensures we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief,” the U.S. embassy spokesperson said.

The statement did not mention Iranian gas imports, which are crucial for Iraq’s domestic electricity generation.

The waiver was introduced in 2018, when Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran during his first term in office.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit
US agency detains pro-Palestinian campus protest leader

US agency detains pro-Palestinian campus protest leader
Hamas says ‘showing flexibility’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas says ‘showing flexibility’ in Gaza ceasefire talks
Iran says wont negotiate under intimidation

Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation'
Syria announces end of operation against Assad loyalists

Syria announces end of operation against Assad loyalists
North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US

North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿