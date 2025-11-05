US draft resolution opens critical debate on Gaza security force

UNITED NATIONS

The United States has circulated a draft text for a U.N. Security Council resolution proposing a two-year international stabilization force in Gaza, but early discussions indicate significant hurdles ahead.

The details of a temporary security force in charge of demilitarizing Gaza and training a new Palestinian police force are under discussion, a source familiar with the plans told CNN on Nov. 4.

Several countries expected to support the measure have raised reservations, signaling that the resolution could become a focus of intense diplomatic negotiations.

There is going to be "quite a battle over the language and authorities of the force," Western diplomats told the Israeli media.

Key points of contention include the stabilization force’s authority over disarmament. Arab countries have opposed any mandate that would allow the force to oversee local groups’ disarmament, arguing the mission should remain strictly peacekeeping.

Another disputed issue is potential coordination with the Israel Defense Forces. Some nations worry about overlapping military operations, while others stress that cooperation with Israel is essential for security and aid delivery.

The U.S. draft also proposes periodic reporting to the Security Council, a measure that some parties fear could become a political flashpoint.

Confirmed by two U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity, the draft is intended as an initial template for what is expected to be extensive negotiations among the Security Council’s 15 members and other international partners.

Countries interested in contributing troops have indicated that U.N. backing is essential for their participation. "What we believe is that whatever entity that is created in Gaza should have the legitimacy of a mandate from the Security Council," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Doha.

The draft circulated on Nov. 4 aims to establish a framework for consensus, giving the proposed stabilization force and contributing countries an internationally recognized mandate

China and Russia — two of the permanent members of the council — will likely become the biggest opposition for the U.S. as it tries to push through a resolution without either country vetoing it.

The draft calls for the force to ensure “the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip” and “the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups.” A big question in Trump's 20-step plan for a ceasefire and reconstruction in the territory is the way to disarm Hamas, which has not fully accepted that step.

The draft would give countries participating in the stabilization force a broad mandate to provide security in Gaza through the end of 2027, working with a yet-to-be-established “Board of Peace” that would temporarily govern the territory. The draft calls for the force to closely consult and cooperate with Egypt and Israel.

The text also emphasizes the “full resumption” of aid to Gaza by the United Nations, Red Cross and Red Crescent and ensuring that those needed supplies are not diverted.