US downs missiles in Red Sea after ship attacked by Houthi rebels

US downs missiles in Red Sea after ship attacked by Houthi rebels

BEIRUT
US downs missiles in Red Sea after ship attacked by Houthi rebels

The U.S. military said Sunday it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but U.S. forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the U.S. Central Command said. No one was injured on the ship.

The Singapore-flagged MAERSK HANZGHOU reported they had already been hit by a missile Saturday night while transiting the Southern Red Sea and requested assistance, CENTCOM said in a statement. The USS GRAVELY and USS LABOON responded to the call for help, and the Denmark-owned vessel was reportedly seaworthy and no injuries were noted, the statement added.

“This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19,” CENTCOM said.

In another statement, CENTCOM said the same ship issued an additional distress call about a second attack “by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.” The attackers fired small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANZGHOU, getting to within 20 meters (about 65 feet) of the vessel, and attempted to it, CENTCOM said.

A contract-embarked security team on the ship returned fire, the central command said. U.S. helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and GRAVELY responded to the distress call and while issuing verbal warnings to the attackers, the small boat crews opened fire on the helicopters using small arms, the statement said.

“The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense,” sinking three of the four boats, killing the crews while the fourth boat fled the area, CENTCOM said, and no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment was reported.

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. They say their attacks aim to end Israel’s air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct.7.

On Saturday, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East said Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.

Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none has been hit by drone or missile strikes, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

    After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

  2. Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza

    Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza

  3. Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

    Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

  4. Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

    Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

  5. Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe

    Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe
Recommended
After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024
Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza

Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza
North Koreas Kim orders military to prepare for possible war

North Korea's Kim orders military to prepare for 'possible war'
Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from election candidacy, says party

Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from election candidacy, says party
Russia strikes Kharkiv in retaliation for Ukrainian attack on Belgorod

Russia strikes Kharkiv in retaliation for Ukrainian attack on Belgorod
Israelis and Palestinians end dark year, with no end in sight to war

Israelis and Palestinians end dark year, with no end in sight to war
WORLD After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

Jubilant crowds bid farewell to the hottest year on record yesterday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.