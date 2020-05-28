US coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000: Study

  May 28 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The death toll in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 100,000 mark on May 27, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 

The Maryland-based university counted 100,047 deaths and 1,695,776 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead in cases and deaths worldwide from the virus.

The U.K. has the second-highest number of fatalities at 37,542, followed by Italy with 33,072.

Nearly 385,000 patients have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York remains the worst-hit state with 29,370 deaths and nearly 365,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with nearly 11,500 deaths and an excess of 156,000 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have been sickened and nearly 300 have died from the virus.

The grim milestone came as all 50 states have begun to reopen two months after exhausting restrictions to stop the spread of the virus across the country.

 

US,

