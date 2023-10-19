US closes Adana consulate amid Gaza protests

ADANA
The U.S. embassy in Türkiye has announced that its consulate in Adana will remain closed until further notice due to the recent violent protests that erupted in the southern city.

The protests were sparked by the deadly hospital attack in Gaza, for which both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas denied responsibility. Protesters across the country, blaming Israel for the strike, took to the streets in a display of solidarity with the victims.

Late on Oct. 17, hundreds of people took to the streets in Adana, as well as other cities throughout Türkiye, to voice their anger over the attack. In some locations, the demonstrators gathered in front of Israeli embassies, while a group marched to the U.S. Consulate in Adana.

A statement released by the U.S. embassy indicated that the protests are anticipated to escalate in the coming days, with the potential for increased tensions and even violence. The statement warned that such protests could lead to heightened police presence, road closures and traffic disruptions.

The situation took a violent turn during Oct. 17's protests when protestors threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the U.S. Consulate in Adana. Police intervened, leading to clashes in which two officers were injured by thrown stones.

As a result of the escalating tensions, U.S. government personnel in Türkiye have been advised to avoid traveling to the region, the statement further said, informing that U.S. citizens could reschedule their appointments at the U.S. embassy in the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General to condemn the attack. Nevertheless, the police intervened, using pepper spray to disperse the crowd and prevent them from approaching the building located in the Levent neighborhood.

Amid the turmoil, Eshabil Tüfekçi, the father of Nuri Tüfekçi from the Felicity Party's Istanbul administration, succumbed to a heart attack during the protests. The demonstrations resulted in a total of 63 citizens, including 43 police officers, sustaining injuries. Additionally, five individuals were detained, according to the governor's office.

