US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

WASHINGTON
US-China cooperation in climate finance critical: Yellen

It is "critical" for Washington and Beijing to keep working together on climate finance, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday, urging deeper cooperation in addressing the "existential threat" of global warming.

Her comments, on a four-day trip to Beijing that follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit, come as the United States seeks to cool tensions and stress areas of collaboration between the world's two biggest economies.

"As the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, we have both a joint responsibility -- and ability -- to lead the way," Yellen told a roundtable of experts in China, underlining a key area of cooperation despite tense bilateral relations.

"Climate change is at the top of the list of global challenges, and the United States and China must work together to address this existential threat," she added.

Saying that "climate finance should be targeted efficiently and effectively", she pressed China to support existing multilateral institutions like the Green Climate Fund, while urging for the inclusion of the private sector in transitioning towards net zero.

"Both our economies seek to support partners in emerging markets and developing countries as they strive to meet their climate goals, and I believe continued US-China cooperation on climate finance is critical."

China last year briefly said it was suspending talks on the climate after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan -- the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing.

But there are signs that talks might restart again soon, with US envoy John Kerry due to travel to China soon to discuss cooperation on climate change, a US official said Friday.

Besides working together on climate, Yellen said in a Friday meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang it was also key that Washington and Beijing closely communicate on global economic and financial affairs -- while making joint efforts on international challenges such as debt distress.

On Saturday, in addition to meeting people involved in climate finance, she is also expected to speak with women economists and see Vice Premier He Lifeng, a key Chinese economic official.

And a key question is whether "big ticket items that are in the category of global challenges," like debt distress and climate cooperation, get bumped to the top of the agenda, said Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Yellen's talks on Saturday follow meetings with US businesses, who have expressed a host of concerns ranging from level playing fields with the Chinese, reduced people-to-people exchanges, and an uncertain business climate in the face of a national security crackdown.

"Anything that can help make the US-China relationship better, number one, will help the companies here, the investment sentiment and two, just give us more opportunity to cooperate," Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, told AFP.

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

LATEST NEWS

  1. US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

    US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

  2. Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

    Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

  3. Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

    Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

  4. Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

    Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

  5. Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

    Value-added tax on goods and services hiked
Recommended
Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots
Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds dozens

Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds dozens
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

ECONOMY Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

The value-added tax (VAT) on good and services have been hiked from 18 percent to 20 percent, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

La Liga giant Real Madrid on July 7 revealed its latest signing, Turkish international midfielder Arda Güler, making the 18-year-old player the most expensive of his country with an initial transfer fee of 20 million euros to be paid to Fenerbahçe.