US CEO slaying suspect charged with murder as 'act of terrorism'

US CEO slaying suspect charged with murder as 'act of terrorism'

NEW YORK
US CEO slaying suspect charged with murder as act of terrorism

Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa.

U.S. authorities on Tuesday charged the man suspected of gunning down a health insurance CEO in New York earlier this month with murder, including a charge of second-degree murder "as an act of terrorism."

Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4, triggering a nationwide manhunt that ended last week when he was spotted at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

The former data engineer remains jailed in that state as he fights efforts to extradite him to New York to face charges there over the killing, which brought into focus widespread public anger against the U.S. health care system.

Mangione "is charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree, including one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism," said Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg said the terrorism charge was included because the shooting met the prerequisites for such a determination under New York law.

"In its most basic terms, this was a killing that was intended to evoke terror and we've seen that reaction," he said. "This was not an ordinary killing."

The maximum penalty for the murder charges Mangione faces is life in prison without parole, Bragg said.

The suspect was also charged with several crimes related to his possession of a weapon, which authorities said was a 3D-printed "ghost gun."

"We allege he... took out a nine-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a 3D-printed suppressor and shot (Thompson) once in the back and once in the leg," said Bragg.

"These weapons are increasingly proliferating throughout New York City and the entire country. Evolving technology will only make this problem worse," he said.

"Last year, over 80 ghost guns and ghost gun parts were recovered in Manhattan alone."

  'Shocking and appalling' 

In the wake of Thompson's killing, many social media users have lionized Mangione, with some even calling for further killings of other CEOs.

Jessica Tisch, the New York City police commissioner, criticized members of the public who had praised the murder.

"In the nearly two weeks since Mr Thompson's killing, we have seen a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder," said Tisch.

Mangione is due in Pennsylvania court on Thursday for a hearing on his extradition to New York.

Police say a "life-changing, life-altering" back injury may have motivated Mangione, although they added that there was "no indication" that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare.

When he was arrested, Mangione had a three-page handwritten text criticizing the U.S. health care system.

Police have said that Mangione's fingerprints matched those found near the crime scene, and that shell casings match the gun found on him when he was arrested.

Bragg said that the suspect traveled to New York on November 24 with the intention of murdering Thompson.

On Dec. 4, he is alleged to have waited "for nearly an hour" outside the hotel where Thompson was shot early that morning.

"This was a frightening, well planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," said district attorney Bragg.

US, luigi mangione, Assassination,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

    Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

  2. Lydian coins return home

    Lydian coins return home

  3. 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

    'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

  4. Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

    Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

  5. State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

    State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Recommended
Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone
Teams investigate mass graves in Syria

Teams investigate mass graves in Syria
About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN

About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing
South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog

South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog
Japan regrets release of anti-whaling activist Watson

Japan 'regrets' release of anti-whaling activist Watson
First flight since Assads fall takes off from Damascus airport

First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport
WORLD Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”
ECONOMY Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Creditor banks have reached an agreement for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport İstanbul Liman İşletmeciliği (Galataport) and Doğuş Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatırımları.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿