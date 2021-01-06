US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

  • January 06 2021 22:41:00

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

WASHINGTON- The Associated Press
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

The U.S. Capitol locked down on Jan. 6 with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.
A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.
“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

Clash,

MOST POPULAR

  1. AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

    AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

  2. Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments

    Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments

  3. Albanian premier meets President Erdoğan

    Albanian premier meets President Erdoğan

  4. US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

    US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

  5. Turkey’s Orthodox community celebrates Christmas

    Turkey’s Orthodox community celebrates Christmas
Recommended
Russia likely behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence
WHO disappointed at Chinese delays letting experts in

WHO 'disappointed' at Chinese delays letting experts in
Georgia counts ballots as US Senate control hangs in balance

Georgia counts ballots as US Senate control hangs in balance
Trump says hell fight like hell to hold on to presidency

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency
UK prime minister orders new virus lockdown for England

UK prime minister orders new virus lockdown for England
Saudi crown prince embraces Qatar, signs solidarity deal

Saudi crown prince embraces Qatar, signs 'solidarity' deal
WORLD US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

The U.S. Capitol locked down on Jan. 6 with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 5, an official statement said.
SPORTS Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move

Arsenal’s German midfielder of Turkish origin, Mesut Özil, has agreed to a move to Istanbul club Fenerbahçe, Turkish media reported on Jan. 6.