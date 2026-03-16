Ten dead in India hospital fire

Ten dead in India hospital fire

CUTTACK

A fire at a government-run hospital in eastern India killed at least 10 critically ill patients who were admitted in the trauma care unit, officials said Monday.

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations.

The fire broke out early Monday on the first floor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha state's Cuttack city, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told reporters.

"A short circuit caused the fire in the trauma ICU ward where patients were being treated," he said, adding that 23 patients were present on the floor at the time of the incident.

Ten people died following the blaze, while the remaining patients were moved to other wards, he added.

At least 11 staff members suffered burn injuries as they tried to rescue the patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "deeply painful" in a post on social media and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

He also announced compensation of $2,160 to affected families.

Electrical short circuits, often caused by poorly maintained wiring, remain the leading cause of fire incidents in India.

In 2024, a fire at a private hospital in the southern state of Tamil Nadu killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen.

The same year, 10 newborns were killed when a fire engulfed a hospital in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

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