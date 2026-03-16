Iranian football team to depart Malaysia for Oman after asylum reversal

Iranian football team to depart Malaysia for Oman after asylum reversal

KUALA LUMPUR
Iranian football team to depart Malaysia for Oman after asylum reversal

The Iranian women’s football team is set to leave Malaysia on March 16 night, ending days of uncertainty after most of the seven squad members who sparked a diplomatic furor by seeking asylum in Australia reversed their decisions and rejoined the team in Kuala Lumpur.

The Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John told The Associated Press that the team’s departure March 16 night was arranged by the Iranian embassy.

He said the AFC, which is supporting the Iranian team in Kuala Lumpur, was told they are flying to Oman but that isn’t their final destination. He said he wasn’t aware of their full travel plans.

Asked if confederation is satisfied that the women will be safe back in Iran, Windsor said that both the AFC and FIFA will check up on them regularly with the Iranian football federation "as they are our girls as well.”

The squad flew from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on March 10 after being knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, initially leaving behind six players and a support staff member who had accepted protection visas.

Four players and the staffer have since rejoined the team in Kuala Lumpur, the latest flying in on March 16. No reasons have been given for the changes of heart. The Iranian diaspora in Australia blames pressure from Tehran.

Windsor said at a news conference earlier that his confederation had not received any direct complaints from players about returning home, despite media reports their families in Iran could face retaliation for the team failing to sing their national anthem before the opening match.

The silence during the anthem was variously reported as an act of resistance or a show of mourning. The team didn’t clarify, and it sang at the opening of a later match.

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