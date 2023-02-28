US builds field hospital in Hatay

HATAY
U.S. soldiers who arrived in Türkiye after the quakes are building a field hospital with 100 beds, an emergency room and two operating rooms in the yard of Hatay Mustafa Kemal University.

Soldiers from the U.S. Air Force and Navy are working hard to set up the field hospital, and the facility will be transferred to the Health Ministry after completion.

Consisting of 10 tents, the field hospital and the equipment were shown to the press.

“We came here at the request of the Turkish Health Ministry, and we are coordinating with the U.S. Agency for International Development,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Castiglione from the US Navy.

The field hospital will have a capacity of 100 beds, along with special units such as pediatrics and an emergency room.

Stephen Allen, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Disaster Response Team (DART), said that they are in coordination with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

“We are working in coordination with the directives of the Turkish Health Ministry. Even in the midst of such a disaster, the ministry officials are doing a great job. All their teams are working effectively,” Allen added.

