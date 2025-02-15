US bird flu outbreak increases demand for Turkish eggs

ANKARA

The recent avian flu outbreak in the United States has significantly disrupted egg supplies, prompting increased demand for imports.

The Egg Producers Central Union of Türkiye (YUM-BİR) announced a preliminary agreement to export approximately 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. by June.

YUM-BİR head İbrahim Afyon stated that the U.S. is turning to Türkiye as a reliable supplier while dealing with the outbreak. “The U.S. will meet its needs from Türkiye, which offers both security and strong supply capacity, until the avian flu crisis subsides,” he said.

The outbreak has led to the culling of over 21 million birds, exacerbating supply shortages.

In January, U.S. egg prices surged 15.2 percent monthly, marking the highest increase since June 2015, with an annual hike of 53 percent. In response, U.S. egg imports rose by 38 percent in December compared to the previous month.

Türkiye last exported eggs to the U.S. in January 2023. According to Afyon, the current deal involves pre-packaged shipments, especially medium-sized eggs, which are preferred for long-distance transport.

He emphasized that the agreement does not exceed Türkiye’s planned export volume and will not impact domestic prices.

“Eggs allocated for export are seperate from those for the domestic market. Whether they go to country X today or country Y tomorrow, the total supply remains unaffected,” he clarified.

Afyon reassured that Türkiye maintains a surplus in egg production, with 15-25 percent of output designated for exports to regions such as the Gulf, Far East and the European Union.

“The avian flu outbreak in the U.S. has created a supply gap, prompting the country to seek external sources. Given Türkiye’s strong position in global egg production, the U.S. has limited alternatives,” he said.