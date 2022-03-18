US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’

WASHINGTON
US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’

U.S. regulators have stripped Chinese state-owned Pacific Networks of its telecommunications license, the latest blow in the simmering confrontation between Beijing and Washington.

Washington had previously revoked the permits of China Telecom and China Unicom, and the Federal Communications Commission has now given 60 days to Pacific and its subsidiary ComNet to cut service.

“The companies’ ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks,” the FCC said in a statement on March 16, adding Beijing could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications.

The revocation of Pacific’s operating authority comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with a strategy of confronting China broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose approach sent tensions soaring.

Relations have been fraught between the world’s two biggest economies on multiple fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Telecom is China’s largest fixed-line operator, but it had faced trouble in the United States for years, particularly during Trump’s presidency, as his administration repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade.

The telecoms companies have fought back against the restrictions, with China Unicom saying in a statement in January that the FCC’s decision was “without any justifiable grounds and without affording required due process.”

Yesterday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman accused American regulators of improperly invoking national security to hurt Chinese companies without providing evidence they broke any law.

Regulators are “abusing national power” to hurt Chinese companies and “severely destroying international economic rules and harming the legitimate rights of consumers including American consumers,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

Zhao said Beijing would help Chinese companies protect their “rights and interests” but gave no indication of possible retaliation.

Pacific Networks owns an American company, ComNet (USA) LLC, which provides international service, calling cards and global SIM cards, as well as network management, business phone systems and website services, according to a U.S. Senate report in 2020.

The companies ultimately are owned by the Chinese Cabinet’s main holding company, CITIC Group, which “may be able to access U.S. customer records,” said the report by the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The companies are obligated by Chinese law to “support the Chinese government’s intelligence work,” the report said.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

    Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

  4. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  5. Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

    Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM
Recommended
Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war

Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war
Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive
UK, Turkey agree clean transport deal worth $2.3 billion

UK, Turkey agree clean transport deal worth $2.3 billion
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches

Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.