US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

An active member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday, officials said, as media reported he was protesting the war in Gaza.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene just before 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) in response to a "call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy," according to a message on X, formerly Twitter, by the capital's fire department.

They arrived to find that officers from the Secret Service — the U.S. law enforcement agency tasked with protecting U.S. political leaders, visiting heads of state and others — had already extinguished the fire.

The man was transported to hospital with "critical life threatening injuries," the fire department said.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to AFP that he was an active member of the Air Force, but gave no further details.

A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy said no staff were injured in the incident, and that the man was "unknown" to them.

U.S. media reported that the man apparently livestreamed himself on Twitch, wearing fatigues and declaring he will "not be complicit in genocide" before dousing himself in liquid.

He then lit himself on fire while yelling "Free Palestine!" until he fell on the ground.

AFP has been unable to immediately verify the footage, with the New York Times reporting that it was removed from Twitch.

The shocking act came as protests are increasing across the United States against Israel's actions in Gaza, where it is waging a retaliatory war for an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants.

With the death toll in Gaza nearing 30,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there, international pressure has been increasing on the United States to rein its ally Israel in and call for a ceasefire.

US, Gaza violence, protest ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

    Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

  2. Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

    Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

  3. Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

    Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

  4. Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

    Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

  5. Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary

    Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary
Recommended
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM
Hungarian parliament to vote on Swedish NATO bid

Hungarian parliament to vote on Swedish NATO bid
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine

Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine
S Korea urges doctors to return to work as protests continue

S Korea urges doctors to return to work as protests continue
Israeli military proposes plan for evacuating Gaza civilians

Israeli military proposes 'plan for evacuating' Gaza civilians
WORLD Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

The U.N. rights chief decried on Monday disinformation and other attacks that aim to "undermine the legitimacy" and work of the United Nations and other institutions, describing them as "profoundly destructive".
ECONOMY Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

More than 120 WTO member states have finalised an agreement that aims to facilitate investment in developing countries by improving transparency and clearing bureaucratic hurdles, the global trade body said Sunday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿