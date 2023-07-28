US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

LONDON
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted on July 26 in Britain of nine alleged sex offences, in the latest court victory for the Oscar winner who was one of the first huge stars felled by the #MeToo movement.

The star of "American Beauty" and drama series "House of Cards," who turned 64 on July 26, was acquitted by majority verdicts in London following a trial lasting several weeks.

"I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today," he told reporters outside court.

It comes less than a year after a New York court dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct civil lawsuit brought against him, and follows charges of indecent and sexual assault being dropped in Massachusetts in 2019.

Spacey's once-stellar career has been halted by the various allegations of sexual offences, which first emerged in 2017 and which he has always denied.

The jury in London, which began considering the charges on July 24, cleared Spacey of all nine counts that he faced, after more than 12 hours of deliberations.

The alleged offences included seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

They were said to have occurred in 2005 and 2008 in London, and in 2013 in Gloucestershire, western England.

Jurors heard evidence from the four alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons. British rock star Elton John was also among those to testify, as a witness for Spacey.

The prosecution claimed he was a "sexual bully" who reveled in making others feel uncomfortable, including by aggressively grabbing men's crotches.

One of victims, a former aspiring actor, said he woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him, suggesting the actor "drugged" him.

He was accused of grabbing another man's crotch "so hard" while driving to a fundraising event, that the car nearly came off the road.

Spacey, whose full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, called the claims "madness" and a "stab in the back."

He had been on unconditional bail since first being charged in Britain last year, and on Wednesday walked out of the south London court a free man.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had charged him following "a thorough investigation" by London's Metropolitan Police.

"It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court," a spokesman added.

US,

WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

    Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

  2. Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

    Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

  3. Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

    Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

  4. Excavations resume in Bathonea

    Excavations resume in Bathonea

  5. Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

    Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
Recommended
Excavations resume in Bathonea

Excavations resume in Bathonea

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
Vibrating vests translate music for deaf concertgoers

Vibrating vests translate music for deaf concertgoers
NASA lab hopes to find lifes building blocks in asteroid sample

NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample
Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame
Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square

Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square
WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kiev has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”

ECONOMY EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

The European Union announced yesterday that it opened a formal antitrust investigation targeting Microsoft into the software company's Teams messaging and videoconferencing app over concerns that its bundling with its Office productivity software suites gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.