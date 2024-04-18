‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’

ISPARTA

Alarming projections by experts warn of the imminent division of Lake Eğirdir "with irreversible consequences" by 2028 unless urgent measures are implemented to mitigate the threat.

Highlighting the critical socio-economic significance of the lake, Dr. Meltem Kaçıkoç, a lecturer at Süleyman Demirel University, underscores the imperative for immediate action to safeguard the vital natural resource.

As the largest drinking and irrigation basin in the country, Lake Eğirdir in western province Isparta faces an existential threat posed by dwindling seasonal precipitation and escalating water usage for agricultural irrigation.

"Without swift intervention, Lake Eğirdir is on course to divide into two distinct parts by 2028, with irreversible consequences for its ecological integrity," Kaçıkoç cautioned.

"The critical water levels required for sustainable usage are rapidly approaching, exacerbated by the compounding effects of climate change and intensified agricultural demands."

A threshold at 913 meters looms, representing the tipping point beyond which the strait between the Hoyran section of the lake will dry, leading to an irreversible split, she says.

Kaçıkoç stresses the urgency of implementing actionable plans, fortified by modeling studies, to mitigate further water level decline and ensure the lake’s long-term viability.

Underscoring ongoing efforts to bolster resilience against climate change and optimize lake utilization, Kaçıkoç highlights collaborative endeavors with the General Directorate of Water Management of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Through modeling studies and the formulation of comprehensive basin management plans, the stakeholders aim to avert the potential threat and secure the future of the lake for generations to come.