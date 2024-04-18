‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’

‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’

ISPARTA
‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’

Alarming projections by experts warn of the imminent division of Lake Eğirdir "with irreversible consequences" by 2028 unless urgent measures are implemented to mitigate the threat.

Highlighting the critical socio-economic significance of the lake, Dr. Meltem Kaçıkoç, a lecturer at Süleyman Demirel University, underscores the imperative for immediate action to safeguard the vital natural resource.

As the largest drinking and irrigation basin in the country, Lake Eğirdir in western province Isparta faces an existential threat posed by dwindling seasonal precipitation and escalating water usage for agricultural irrigation.

"Without swift intervention, Lake Eğirdir is on course to divide into two distinct parts by 2028, with irreversible consequences for its ecological integrity," Kaçıkoç cautioned.

"The critical water levels required for sustainable usage are rapidly approaching, exacerbated by the compounding effects of climate change and intensified agricultural demands."

A threshold at 913 meters looms, representing the tipping point beyond which the strait between the Hoyran section of the lake will dry, leading to an irreversible split, she says.

Kaçıkoç stresses the urgency of implementing actionable plans, fortified by modeling studies, to mitigate further water level decline and ensure the lake’s long-term viability.

Underscoring ongoing efforts to bolster resilience against climate change and optimize lake utilization, Kaçıkoç highlights collaborative endeavors with the General Directorate of Water Management of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Through modeling studies and the formulation of comprehensive basin management plans, the stakeholders aim to avert the potential threat and secure the future of the lake for generations to come.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

    Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

  2. Israel says 'reserves right to protect itself' after Iran attack as strikes rock Gaza

    Israel says 'reserves right to protect itself' after Iran attack as strikes rock Gaza

  3. Netanyahu trying to drag the region into war: FM

    Netanyahu trying to drag the region into war: FM

  4. Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 17

    Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 17

  5. Rare Churchill painting goes on display ahead of auction

    Rare Churchill painting goes on display ahead of auction
Recommended
Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals

Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals
Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut

Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut
Safety concerns raised for amusement parks

Safety concerns raised for amusement parks
Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy

Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy
First cherry harvest of northern hemisphere begins in Manisa

First cherry harvest of northern hemisphere begins in Manisa
75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday

75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday
WORLD Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Indonesian rescuers raced to evacuate thousands of people Thursday after a volcano erupted five times, forcing authorities to close a nearby airport and issue a warning about falling debris that could cause a tsunami.
ECONOMY Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum

Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum

U.S. President Joe Biden urged a tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, citing "unfair competition" as he seeks to win blue-collar votes in November's election.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿