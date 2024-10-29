Urfa Castle excavations explore history

ŞANLIURFA

Perched atop Dambak Hill south of the iconic Balıklıgöl complex in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, Urfa Castle showcases its commanding views over the city as ongoing excavations reveal traces of the past.

The exact establishment date of the castle is not known but its walls are estimated to have been built in the 9th century A.D. during the Abbasid period. Excavations at Urfa Castle, led by Professor Gülriz Kozbe, have been ongoing for five years with permission and support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The castle is expected to open to tourism when the excavation, restoration and landscaping work is finished.

The head of the excavations, Kozbe said that this year's work at the castle has been carried out since April. Kozbe noted that it is impossible to tell the castle's history until more archaeological evidence is found.

"The earliest evidence we have found so far dates back to the 3rd century B.C., when there was a palace here. However, the walls we see today are not from that period. In the 9th century A.D., the Abbasids were the first to surround it with walls. Until the 18th and 19th centuries, this site remained an important castle for various cultures and civilizations. Its position along significant trade routes and its fertile land made it a place used by many different cultures over time," Kozbe said.

Kozbe noted that the excavations will shed light on both the castle's and the region's history, explaining: "We know there was a notable Islamic period in the region. In that sense, Şanlıurfa offers a unique historical dimension. Even though we haven’t opened the palace yet, another important aspect is that ancient texts in Arabic, Latin and Syriac mention about this castle. When we look at these texts, we see that during the Abgar Kingdom, King Abgar IX adopted Christianity, making it the official state religion. This tells us that the area is significant not only for pagan beliefs but also for the Islamic, Jewish and Christian worlds. The castle has a unique place in the history of Christianity, especially as one of the first sites where it was declared the state religion."

Kozbe noted that the excavation work revealed architectural elements, adding: "We uncovered walls, towers and bastions incorporated into the walls. The location of the entrance gate is clear and we revealed it. We are uncovering places where people from different periods lived, with homes, pottery, metal tools, numerous arrowheads and spears. In terms of metal objects, we are finding nails and metal ornaments used in architecture. Coins, which are crucial for dating, have particular importance for archaeologists."

Kozbe emphasized their desire to restore Urfa Castle to its former state and open it to visitors, saying: "Our entire effort is focused on accelerating the archaeological excavations, completing the restoration and opening the site to visitors. Our goal was to complete this within two years by 2022. Our schedule was slightly delayed and after the devastating earthquake in February 2023, our castle, particularly the northern and southeastern sections of the walls, suffered significant damage. Some mortar joints have loosened."

"While there has been no structural collapse, we applied for a restoration project to prevent further potential risks. The restoration project, independent of the excavation, will be conducted under our supervision. This project is expected to take about one and half years. We hope that once it's complete, everything will be in order and our castle will be open to visitors," she added.