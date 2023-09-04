Urartian monumental building unearthed in Van

VAN

A team of scientists has unearthed a Urartian monumental building complex in the eastern province of Van's Tuşba district, located within the historical castle known as Garibin Tepe.

Mehmet Işıklı, heading the excavation, expressed the team's astonishment at the findings, which included "pitos" (large storage containers) and exceptionally well-preserved mudbrick architecture.

The discovery in the Alaköy neighborhood on Sept. 2, which shed light on a 2,700-year-old structure, comes on the heels of illegal treasure hunting activities in the area.

Last year, illegal excavations were conducted by a group of unauthorized treasure hunters, bringing the ancient Urartian site to the attention of the authorities. The Van Museum swiftly intervened, prompting the gendarmerie teams to protect the area. Subsequently, a team of six experts initiated a thorough investigation in the region.

The team's extensive efforts unearthed a vast collection of structures buried 6-7 meters deep underground, varying in lengths and interconnected by corridors. Some of the walls within these structures displayed intricate human and animal figures, along with various decorative elements, firmly establishing the site's Urartian origin.