Unsolved death of foreign student being probed

KARABÜK

The lifeless body of a Gabonese woman has been found in the Filyos Stream in the northern province of Karabük, while her family and friends claimed the young woman was murdered and held a protest to shed light on the incident.

A citizen who passed near the Yeşilköy village of Karabük on March 27 noticed a person who was motionless in the Filyos Stream and reported the incident to the police.

Upon the notification, the dead body of a Gabonese woman, Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, who studied in Karabük University as an exchange student was removed from the Filyos Stream.

Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that as a result of the autopsy, traces and evidence of sexual assault, sharp object injury and gunshot wound have not been observed in the body of the young woman.

The preliminary report stated that the death occurred as drowning in the water, eliminating foul play before entering or falling into the stream.

On the other hand, Ibouanga’s brother stated that he had not been able to reach her for almost a week, saying that the young woman may have been a victim of murder.

Friends of the woman stressed that the possibility that she may have gone to the river alone near a forest area quite far from the city center does not make sense.

Claiming that they could not get information from the authorities, international students gathered in front of the rectory building of Karabük University to protest, pointing out that light should be shed on the incident.