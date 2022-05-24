University gives ‘odor’ certificate to academy graduates

  • May 24 2022 07:00:00

University gives ‘odor’ certificate to academy graduates

ISTANBUL
University gives ‘odor’ certificate to academy graduates

A Turkish university has included an initiative program on “odor” into its syllabus, promising to give a world certificate to all graduates who want to work in the cosmetic and medicine business.

The name of the program is “Odor Academy,” which was founded in 2019 by the Association of the Culture of Odor and Tourism as a private entrepreneur.

This year, Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir University started an “odor” program on May 21 with the coordination of the academy.

The local and international students will learn the history of odor and perfumes, aromatherapy, marketing, distillation systems and cosmetics in the six-week program conducted by 12 experts. In the applied courses, students will mix different odors and learn how to design a perfume box.

“This academy is the one and only in Turkey and the world,” Bihter Türkan Ergül, the deputy head of the association, told Demirören News Agency on May 23.

Those who qualify from the exam at the end of the program graduate and obtain a certificate translated into six languages. When asked what the certificate would bring, Ergül noted, “The graduates can be odor trainers, consult cosmetics firms or even form their own label.”

“From perfumes to hair sprays, the cosmetics world needs experts,” she added.

The face-to-face program is also provided online. “We have participants from Azerbaijan, Germany, France, the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil,” she expressed.

According to Ergül, attendants not only get theoretical lessons but are also taken to the fields.

The southern province of Isparta, known as the “rose capital” of the country, and the northwestern province of Edirne are two cities the students visit during the program.

“In Isparta, they learn rose growing in rose gardens. The ‘odor and music’ lesson is given in Edirne with applied courses. Participants are taught a 600-year-old healing technique with music and smell.”

WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
MOST POPULAR

  1. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

  2. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  3. President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

    President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

  4. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  5. Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

    Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
Recommended
Local dishes introduced in Turkish Cuisine Week

Local dishes introduced in Turkish Cuisine Week
Some 10 pct of Mediterranean fish to go extinct by 2050: Report

Some 10 pct of Mediterranean fish to go extinct by 2050: Report
Turkey reports 922 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Turkey reports 922 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
One of PKK’s leaders in Iraq neutralized by MİT

One of PKK’s leaders in Iraq neutralized by MİT
WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Some 2.6 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in April, pointing to a strong 226 percent increase from a year ago.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.