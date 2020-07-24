Unique products of Van’s famous breakfast now registered

ISTANBUL

Geographical sign registration certificate was given to the Van breakfast, which is known for its naturalness and reflects the city’s culture.

Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) applied to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office about two years ago for breakfast with 20 different products specific to the Van region in Turkey’s eastern.

The Van breakfast, arguably the most famous in Turkey, features at least 20 products such as herb cheese, made with a mixture of various herbs unique to the region; martuğa, made with flour, butter, egg and kavut, made with ground wheat.

All organic products of Van breakfast were also registered.

Peyami Battal, the former rector of the university, explained that the consequences of extensive work carried out for the registration of the Van breakfast were positive.

Stating that the rose jam, which is unique to the city of Van, received a geographical sign, Battal thanked those who contributed to promoting the cultural values of the city at the country and abroad.

In 2014, the record of “the most crowded breakfast table in the world” was broken in Van province with the participation of 51,793 people.