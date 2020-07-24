Unique products of Van’s famous breakfast now registered

  • July 24 2020 07:00:00

Unique products of Van’s famous breakfast now registered

ISTANBUL
Unique products of Van’s famous breakfast now registered

Geographical sign registration certificate was given to the Van breakfast, which is known for its naturalness and reflects the city’s culture.

Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) applied to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office about two years ago for breakfast with 20 different products specific to the Van region in Turkey’s eastern.

The Van breakfast, arguably the most famous in Turkey, features at least 20 products such as herb cheese, made with a mixture of various herbs unique to the region; martuğa, made with flour, butter, egg and kavut, made with ground wheat.

All organic products of Van breakfast were also registered.

Peyami Battal, the former rector of the university, explained that the consequences of extensive work carried out for the registration of the Van breakfast were positive.

Stating that the rose jam, which is unique to the city of Van, received a geographical sign, Battal thanked those who contributed to promoting the cultural values of the city at the country and abroad.

In 2014, the record of “the most crowded breakfast table in the world” was broken in Van province with the participation of 51,793 people.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

    Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

  2. MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

    MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

  3. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

  4. Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

    Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

  5. Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

    Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards
Recommended
Pianist Fazıl Say gets nod for German awards

Pianist Fazıl Say gets nod for German awards
Disney pushes back Mulan, Star Wars, Avatar due to pandemic

Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' due to pandemic                        
Eyes turn to Ayvalık as nearby Greek islands’ borders shut

Eyes turn to Ayvalık as nearby Greek islands’ borders shut
Contemporary Istanbul opens gallery with new exhibition

Contemporary Istanbul opens gallery with new exhibition
Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

Trio Patara concert to revive ancient city

Trio Patara concert to revive ancient city
WORLD WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on July 23.
ECONOMY 4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

Turkey saw 4.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2020, the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on July 24.
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.