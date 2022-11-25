UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project

ANKARA

UNICEF’s Türkiye Representative Regina De Dominicis has signed the declaration of goodwill on “Zero Waste Project” in her meeting with Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, to show support to the project.

Led by the first lady, the project aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

“We have gained inspiration from [Emine] Erdoğan’s struggle against climate change and her works on environment,” said De Dominicis, highlighting her wish to conduct joint works with Erdoğan on the issue.

The goodwill declaration was firstly signed by the first lady and the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept. 20.

On March 22, 2021, Türkiye’s “Zero Waste Project” won the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) Global Goals Award.

Speaking in the meeting in the capital Ankara on Nov. 23, De Dominicis, the head of the United Nations’ body for children’s right, pointed out the education campaigns led by the first lady.

“These campaigns have scored big on the girls’ participation in education,” she stated.

Saying that she has been following UNICEF’s works closely, Emine Erdoğan, on her part, said she will be pleased to hold joint works.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was created by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 11, 1946, to provide emergency food and healthcare to children and mothers in countries that had been devastated by World War II.

Since its launch in 2017, Türkiye’s Zero-Waste project has stemmed 3.9 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions and saved the economy billions of dollars.

According to data by the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, 347 million trees, 87 million barrels of oil, and 650 million tons of raw materials were saved thanks to the Zero-Waste project.