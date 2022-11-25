UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project

UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project

ANKARA
UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project

UNICEF’s Türkiye Representative Regina De Dominicis has signed the declaration of goodwill on “Zero Waste Project” in her meeting with Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, to show support to the project.

Led by the first lady, the project aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

“We have gained inspiration from [Emine] Erdoğan’s struggle against climate change and her works on environment,” said De Dominicis, highlighting her wish to conduct joint works with Erdoğan on the issue.

The goodwill declaration was firstly signed by the first lady and the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept. 20.

On March 22, 2021, Türkiye’s “Zero Waste Project” won the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) Global Goals Award.

Speaking in the meeting in the capital Ankara on Nov. 23, De Dominicis, the head of the United Nations’ body for children’s right, pointed out the education campaigns led by the first lady.

“These campaigns have scored big on the girls’ participation in education,” she stated.

Saying that she has been following UNICEF’s works closely, Emine Erdoğan, on her part, said she will be pleased to hold joint works.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was created by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 11, 1946, to provide emergency food and healthcare to children and mothers in countries that had been devastated by World War II.

Since its launch in 2017, Türkiye’s Zero-Waste project has stemmed 3.9 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions and saved the economy billions of dollars.

According to data by the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, 347 million trees, 87 million barrels of oil, and 650 million tons of raw materials were saved thanks to the Zero-Waste project.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retailers may face harsher punishments

    Retailers may face harsher punishments

  2. Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

    Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

  3. Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

    Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

  4. Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

    Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

  5. Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark

    Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark
Recommended
Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
Governor issues order to maintain security over terror attack

Governor issues order to maintain security over terror attack
‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’

‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’
Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say

Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say
KADEM launches campaign against ‘persistent stalking’

KADEM launches campaign against ‘persistent stalking’
Mango new source of income for farmers in Alanya

Mango new source of income for farmers in Alanya
WORLD US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

A journalist who alleges that Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s filed an upgraded lawsuit on Nov. 24 under a new law that protects victims of sexual assault decades after attacks may have occurred.
ECONOMY South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korean truckers staged their second major strike in less than six months yesterday, in an action that could disrupt critical global supply chains in sectors from cars to steel.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.