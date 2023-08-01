Unexploded artillery shells detected off Istanbul’s Şile

Unexploded artillery shells detected off Istanbul’s Şile

ISTANBUL
Unexploded artillery shells detected off Istanbul’s Şile

Some 28 unexploded artillery shells have been detected in the Black Sea, off Istanbul’s northern district of Şile, the provincial governor’s office has announced.

A man swimming at a beach in Şile noticed some metal objects in the sea and reported the situation to the gendarmerie.

Istanbul Governor’s Office stated that investigations conducted by the underwater defense forces confirmed the metal objects were unexploded artillery shells, adding that a diving team retrieved eight of the objects on July 30.

“At least 28 pieces of ammunition were detected. Out of the identified munitions, eight of them were safely brought ashore," the office said in a written statement.

Pointing out that underwater forces continue to sweep the area, the statement said the disposal of the identified munitions will be carried out on Aug. 2 "after necessary safety measures have been taken.”

The coastline will remain closed until the destruction process is completed, while no further explanation was provided regarding the source or the period to which the ammunition belongs.

Shell,

TÜRKIYE OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts

OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts
LATEST NEWS

  1. OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts

    OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts

  2. Unexploded artillery shells detected off Istanbul’s Şile

    Unexploded artillery shells detected off Istanbul’s Şile

  3. Prominent CHP figure urges quick reforms after election setback

    Prominent CHP figure urges quick reforms after election setback

  4. Erdoğan urges immediate opening of Zangezur corridor

    Erdoğan urges immediate opening of Zangezur corridor

  5. UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

    UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp
Recommended
OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts

OIC to dispatch delegation to EU over Quran desecration acts
Prominent CHP figure urges quick reforms after election setback

Prominent CHP figure urges quick reforms after election setback
Erdoğan urges immediate opening of Zangezur corridor

Erdoğan urges immediate opening of Zangezur corridor
Scientist develops wearable ultrasound scanner

Scientist develops wearable ultrasound scanner
Municipality to promote tropical fruit production

Municipality to promote tropical fruit production
4 Turkish ports among global top 100 ranking: Minister

4 Turkish ports among global top 100 ranking: Minister
WORLD UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

Three days of fighting in south Lebanon's Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp have left at least 11 dead and dozens wounded, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.

ECONOMY ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike interest rates again or pause at its next meeting and any decision will depend on the latest data, president Christine Lagarde has said.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.